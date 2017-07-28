R. Kelly Breaks His Silence After Revelations Of Alleged “Cult” Involving Young Women

R. Kelly has finally broken his silence regarding the calamitous allegations of a potential “sex-cult.” As CI readers know, rumors abound at the moment regarding a possible scenario involving the captivity of young women.

However, R. Kelly say’s it’s all nonsense and has no credence, whatsoever.

In fact, the famous R & B legend tweeted a video addressing the entire situation, and he’s still on the road if you’re interested in seeing him live.

He said, “Yo, what’s up, y’all? This your boy Kelly, and I just wanna let all of my fans out there know that despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show.”

“And, believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap. All right? So I hope to see y’all there. I love y’all.”

In case you’re wondering where the original story came from, the report started from an article by the publication, Buzzfeed, whose credibility has been called into question in the past.

In their allegations, Buzzfeed claimed, “(R.Kelly) dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”

The information the company used came from Asante McGee, Cheryl Mack, and Kitti Jones, who were in “Kelly’s inner circle.”

Not only that, the parents of the 21-year-old girl claimed Kelly was holding their daughter hostage.

Despite that, Joycelyn came out in a video interview with TMZ and said she was completely fine and the reports were false.

Other insiders, according to TMZ, have claimed Timothy Savage, the father of the “victim,” actually agreed for her to move in with Kelly to help her singing career. However, he wasn’t expecting the arrangement to last years. On another note, what kind of father lets his daughter move in with a man to help her with a “singing career?”