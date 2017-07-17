R. Kelly Accused Of Housing A ‘Cult’ Of Women

R. Kelly is making headlines for the second time this year. In a new Buzzfeed report, the R&B singer is accused of running a ‘cult’ in his Chicago and Atlanta homes, according to former members of his entourage and the mother of one of the women being held there.

Cheryl Mack, who used to be very close to the star, claimed that the two homes who can house up to six women are under R. Kelly’s control.

The 50-year-old has power over a 25-year-old woman, a 19-year-old model, a 26-year-old aspiring singer and an 18-year-old singer who he’s promised to help jump-start their careers.

Kelly allegedly dictates what and when to eat and use the restroom, communication with the outside world, and all sexual behavior. A victim’s mom is coming forward to reveal what she experienced first hand.

Apparently, the teen who was 19-years-old at the time, moved into R. Kelly’s home to further her singing career but contact with her parent became less and less frequent.

The last time that the victim’s mother saw her, she appeared to be a brainwashed prisoner who kept saying that she was “in love” with the “Trapped in the Closet” musician.

The only contact that the mother and daughter have had recently was vague and short text messages on Christmas and Mother’s Day.

A wellness check in 2016 showed that everything was okay in the Kelly household, but the parents of the women still think that something is terribly wrong.

A rep for the artist told that “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

This is not the first in a few months that R. Kelly has been in the news. In the spring, a man came forward as the husband of a woman who left him for the “Busted” singer.

The police officer said that his wife used him to move closer to Atlanta so she could travel back and forth to Kelly’s concerts, engage in sexual relations with him at his house, and receive expensive gifts.

R. Kelly never commented on that situation and the alleged ‘lawsuit’ that the man was going to file against him seems to have dissolved.