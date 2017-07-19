R & B Legend Usher Allegedly Pays Off A Woman After Infecting Her With Herpes – Is This Related To His Divorce With Tameka?

As R. Kelly was recently hit with all kinds of accusations, the newest R & B singer to experience a sex-scandal is Usher. The pop star is the latest celebrity to make the headlines after a report claimed he paid a woman $1.1 million to stop her from going to the media about the disease.

RadarOnline published the court documents related to the settlement, and the details thus far are stunning.

According to documents that were filed in Los Angeles, the incident in question happened in 2012, while Usher was diagnosed with the illness around 2009 or 2010.

#Stampede17 🔥 📸: @candicewardphotography / Metro News A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Usher’s accuser alleges the pair had unprotected sex.

The activity was consensual, but the girl didn’t realize the R & B legend was carrying the virus.

Raymond told her the “discharge” had been nothing, and it was cleared up, so they continued their relationship.

As a result of that evening, the woman, or the victim if the claims are indeed true, was hit with severe symptoms related to the herpes virus.

She experienced vaginal sores, fever, and chills.

Usher – when feeling sorry for what he had done – allegedly paid for her medical bills which came out to be $3,000.

However, the worst was yet to come.

The law in California states that it is illegal to transmit a disease or an STD to someone when you’re aware that you’re a carrier, so is it possible he’ll be charged with a crime?

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here though; it’s unclear if Usher knew he had the virus.

Advertisement

However, an interesting part of this case is that Usher allegedly contracted the illness around the same time that he divorced his ex, Tameka Foster. Is it possible the virus and his divorce are related? Despite all of these salacious claims, Usher has not made any public statements addressing the controversy.