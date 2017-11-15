FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Quitting RHOC? Vicki Gunvalson Drops F-Bomb During Reunion And Storms Off Set: ‘I’m Off This Damn Show!’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/15/2017
vicki-gunvalsonSource: tvdeets.com

During the reunion special of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson stormed off, enraged, shouting that she is ‘off this damn show!’ However, we have learned from an on-set insider that the reality TV star is not actually planning on going anywhere!

Judging by the sneak peek, it looks like Gunvalson might have been arguing with Tamra Judge as well as other Housewives when she lost her temper.

‘Are you f**king kidding me?’ Tamra shouts as Gunvalson explodes as well before fleeing the set mid shooting: ‘You f**king a**holes!’

The cameras that followed Gunvalson in the dressing room caught her declaring: ‘I am off this damn show!’

However, even though she’s been constantly feuding with Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador as well as Judge throughout the entire season, the source assured us that she has no intention of quitting the show.

The video shows a bit of the monster fight between Judge and Gunvalson as they exchange harsh words.

‘Are you f**king kidding me? It was the most staged bullsh*t,’ Judge yells as Gunvalson replies: ‘That does not look good on you, Tamra.’

Of course, Judge could not let Gunvalson have the last word, so she pettily added: ‘Nothing looks good on you!’

But even though the reunion special was really intense, it apparently was not a deal breaker for Vicki.

‘The reunion was super stressful, but Vicki’s never going to let those women force her to quit. Never!’ the on-set spy said.

Do you think Vicki Gunvalson is actually serious about leaving the show that made her famous?

Read more about vicki gunvalson rhoc

