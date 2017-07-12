Quentin Tarantino Is Making A Movie About The Manson Murders

Quentin Tarantino has been working on a new project that has been catching a lot of buzz in Hollywood. The iconic filmmaker is looking to make a movie about the Manson Murders. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino is in the early stages of making his Manson movie but he’s already thinking about which actors he’d like to take on each of the real-life roles once he is ready to film.

According to the report, the script for a new true-crime movie about the Manson family and the grueling murders that took place at the Sharon Tate mansion is nearly done. He plans to start filming next year.

Quentin Tarantino envisioned Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt starring in the film. Both actors have already been approached about taking on a role. There are also rumors that Tarantino wants Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate.

Rumor has it that Jennifer Lawrence is out and Tarantino will have to find someone else to take her part. However, casting Brad Pitt might not be as difficult considering he already starred in Inglorious Basterds and just might be down for starring in another Tarantino flick.

There are also rumors that Tarantino wants Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate. Samuel L. Jackson’s name has also been raised in connection with the Manson movie cast.

Tarantino is known for making very graphic and violent films. That could be why a movie about the Manson murders made by the Pulp Fiction powerhouse could and probably would be very good.

The Manson murders story as told by Quentin Tarantino would focus on the murder of Sharon Tate. She was pregnant and married to Roman Polanski at the time of her death.

Sharon Tate’s murder, as well as those who were at her home on August 8, 1969, was planned and ordered by the now-incarcerated Charles Manson. The killings were carried out by Manson’s followers, known as “the Family.”

In one of the most shocking murders in the history of the U.S., Charles Manson’s followers broke into the Benedict Canyon home in Los Angeles. Over the course of several hours, Manson’s followers terrorized Tate and her guests before murdering all five of the home’s occupants.

News of Quentin Tarantino’s latest project leaked way before the famous director would have liked. The script is still not finished and there still is not a studio on board.

However, it was reported that Harvey and Bob Weinstein are involved in this latest project. They have executive produced many Quentin Tarantino projects in the past including Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.