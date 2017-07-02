Quentin Tarantino Finally Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Daniella Pick!

The famous director is tying the knot! Reports have revealed that Quentin Tarantino has gotten engaged to his Israeli significant other, Israeli model Daniela Pick.

According to the man’s New Beverly Cinema’s Twitter page and Israeli publications, the director and his girlfriend have taken the next step in their relationship.

56-year-old Tarantino and 33-year-old Pick got engaged after he asked her the big question on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Daniella confirmed their engagement for Israeli entertainment news outlet Pnai Plus, saying: ‘It’s true. We are very happy and excited.’

In addition, her father, Israeli veteran musician Svika Pick has also opened up about the big news to the same publication, sharing how happy the entire family is.

Both of his personal and professional social media pages featured links to the news stories about the surprising engagement.

This would be the Hollywood director’s first wedding!

The famous director has talked before about his choice to stay a bachelor for such a long time.

Tarantino admitted that he was never against the idea of marriage and that is why he never stated that he wouldn’t do it.

He thought that maybe before turning 60-years-old he could walk down the aisle with a lady love and even have children.

But the Hollywood star admitted that he has always put his career first and preferred to focus on making movies instead of forming a family.

Now, it looks like the director has finally managed to find someone who makes him want to put her and their relationship first.

