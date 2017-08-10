Queen Latifah Opens Up About Her Desire To Have Children

Queen Latifah is ready to be a mother! The actress recently opened up about being a mom during the Television Critics Association panel for the Lee Daniels-produced show on Fox, August 8th, Tuesday.

As CI readers know, Latifah has been busy working on her new projects, including the new comedy movie, Girl’s Trip.

Not only that, but the star has been working on her own show.

However, with all that being said and accomplished, Queen still wants to have a family.

When speaking with the reporter, the actress explained, “You will know when you see me with the rugrat on my shoulder with the little backpack and all this. ‘Oh, she did it!. That’s kind of how it will happen.”

Last year, the woman told E! News that she was procrastinating on becoming a mom.

“I’m a little bit of a procrastinator. I had a lot on my plate to deal with. I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years. You know what I’m saying. I’m good now. I think I’m ready.”

Back in 2012, Queen made an appearance on The View, and she told Barbara Walters she was considering to adopt a child.

”I’m working on that. I think I saw one of those specials; you know those movies of the week. And it was like — I just always wanted to bring a child home,” Queen said during the interview. “I’m serious. So if you got a kid that you don’t; Just give me a year — let me set up camp and send me the kid! But no, no, totally,” she explained jokingly. Latifah better get on that train because the clock is ticking!