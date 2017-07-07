Queen Latifah Meets Cookie: FOX Planning ‘Empire’/’Star’ Crossover This Fall!

Take two hit shows set in the ruthless music business from acclaimed filmmaker Lee Daniels on the same network, and how can you not expect them to eventually crossover? For fans of FOX’s Empire and Star, that’s just what they can expect when both shows return this fall.

Details are sparse — as this is still unconfirmed at this point — but sources report the network will bring the two shows together for their premiere night in September.

Empire will be returning for its fourth season this fall, while Star is back for a second season after debuting last winter.

With no firm details, all we can do is speculate, but it’s hard to imagine producers wouldn’t at least want to see Queen Latifah’s Carlotta Brown having a run-in with Taraji P. Henson’s “Cookie” Lyon.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Empire debuted in 2015 and follows Terrence Howard’s hip-hop mogul Lucious Lyon as he attempts to maintain control over his company, Empire Entertainment.

Henson’s character, Cookie, is Lucious’ ex-wife, fresh out of prison and trying desperately to take over the company herself.

The fourth season will pick up the cliffhanger from the third season finale, which saw Lucious barely survive an assassination attempt, only to wake up with amnesia.

Star had a midseason launch last December and focuses on three up-and-coming female singers navigating their way through the Atlanta music scene.

Queen Latifah is the girls’ surrogate mother, Carlotta Brown, who is reluctant to support their musical ambitions after her own experience in the 1990s.

The new season will see Carlotta taking over as the girls’ manager after the events of the first season finale sidelined their original manager, Jahil, played by Benjamin Bratt.

Both shows have earned high praise from critics, and Empire has been a huge ratings success for FOX. The two-hour crossover premieres of Star and Empire will air on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.