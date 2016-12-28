Queen Latifah Has Car Stollen Over Christmas

Thieves fled with the Queen Latifah’s Mercedes at a gas station in Atlanta shortly before Christmas, according to TMZ.

The 46-year-old singers security guard was refueling the car when a person jumped out of a BMW and got behind the wheel of the Mercedes S63.

Latifah, who was not in the car, was worried about not being able to retrieve a contract that was in a carry-on bag in the trunk of the car.

The police found the vehicle shortly after in near a residential building, according to the gossip site.

The perpetrators caused little damage to the car, leaving behind empty bottles of lemonade and fruit cocktail. Even though they ransacked her carry-on baggage, they nevertheless left the contract behind.

Police are still investigating the theft but currently have no leads.

No one likes getting their stuff stolen, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Latifah, whose real name is Dana Williams, has not commented on the incident.

Believe-it-or-not, this isn’t the first time the entertainer has been the victim of a carjacking. In 1995, two teens stole her 1995 BMW 740i and shot the rapper’s bodyguard and then-boyfriend Sean Moon in the stomach. According to reports at the time, Ricardo Rodriguez, 18, and Rashin Fortune, 16, were eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder and carjacking. Following the incident, Latifah identified the pair in a lineup.