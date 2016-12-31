Queen Elizabeth’s Death is a Hoax

2016 has been a horrible year, everyone agrees. We’ve lost so many public figures, true idols and legends of our time. Furthermore, the news that Queen Elizabeth has also left us shocked the whole world, but only for a short period of time, because, as it turns out, it was a hoax. The Queen is still alive and well.

Advertisement

This is the second time in just a couple of weeks that someone is announced dead when in fact it’s not the case. Britney Spears was the other person that went through the macabre rumors.

On Thursday, December 29, Buzzfeed reported the death of the queen their sources being two BBC News (UK) Twitter accounts that turned out to be fake.

One of the tweets showed a picture of the Queen with the caption: “BREAKING: Buckingham Palace announces the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 90. Circumstances are unknown. More to follow.”

The message was retweeted 400 times before the fake account was finally suspended.

The second Twitter account that spread the fake news does no longer exist and there is no direct proff aside from the screen caption that Buzzfeed posted along with their story.

The first account however, stayed around long enough for the message to reach some important people, one of the most prominent being the French ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud.

After the ambassador realized the claim was not true, he tweeted: “First time, I am victim of fake news. Whoah! Now, I do understand the problem. I’ll be more careful.”

We know that the 90 year old monarch has not been in the best condition lately. Buckingham Palace announced that the woman was unable to attend the Christmas religious ceremony due to a “heavy cold” – nothing more though.

That worried many people however, considering it was the first time in 30 years that the Queen did not partake to the Church of England’s service. The Palace said that she would still “participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day.”

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the hoax.