Queen Elizabeth Reveals She Is A Fan Of Ariana Grande During Hospital Visit To Victims Of Manchester Bombing

Her Majesty, the Queen of England, has recently proved that she can relate to the young generation when she visited a hospital ward. Queen Elizabeth could not remain silent about the horrible terrorist attack that happened during one of Ariana Grande’s concerts in Manchester. Besides, she even paid her respects to the victims by visiting some of the survivors in the hospital!

Although people did not expect the 91-year-old to have anything in common with teenagers nowadays, one conversation, in particular, captured everyone’s hearts.

The Queen actually tried to relate to a 14-year-old!

Her name is Evie Mills, and she was lying in a hospital bed and she was surprised by the Royal Majesty!

“It’s dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing,” The Queen said to the girl and her parents and then started talking about Ariana Grande.

According to reports, she said that Ariana is a very good singer and that: “She sounds very, very good.”

What we know is that Her Majesty’s usual form of entertainment is musical theater like Showboat and Annie Get Your Gun, so her effort to relate to the teen is very admirable.

But was she aware of Ariana’s existence prior to the Manchester tragedy?

Probably not, but that is less important.

What really matters is the fact that she took the time to get to know her subjects’ interests before meeting them, which makes her look like a very carrying leader.

The touching conversation happened during the Queen’s visit to a ward where Evie and other three girls were recovering from the explosion.

She even asked another girl, named Millie, is she enjoyed the concert before the shocking attack.

The girl recalled how she won two VIP passes and managed to meet Ariana Grande in person backstage.

The ruler described the bombing as “very alarming” and wished the girls a speedy recovery.

“It’s not something you expect at all,” the Queen said to Millie’s father.

“The awful thing was that everyone was so young. The age of them,” she also added, this time addressing a member of the hospital staff.