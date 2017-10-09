Queen Elizabeth Is Unhappy With Prince Harry And His Girlfriend Meghan Markle’s First Public Appearance

It appears that Queen Elizabeth was not happy with the fact that Prince Harry opted to break protocols when he attended the 2017 Invictus Games in Canada with his future bride, Meghan Markle.

According to several media outlets, many aspects of Harry and Markle’s first public appearance rubbed the queen the wrong way.

First of all, she disapproved of the actress’ attire.

The Suits star opted for torn jeans and a white T-shirt, and the Head of the Commonwealth feels the casual look would have been perfect if Markle was going to the mall or dinner — but not fitting for a future member of the royal family.

Elizabeth II was also said to be angered by the pair’s decision to break royal protocol and etiquette by holding hands and kissing in public.

According to the latest rumors, Harry and his ladylove are moving full speed ahead with the wedding of the decade.

Royal insiders claimed Harry met with Markle’s father and asked him permission and blessing and he obtained them.

The source shared: “Harry got Meghan’s dad’s blessing and permission to marry from his grandmother, the Queen, and, most importantly, Meghan has said yes. Harry gave Meghan a ring, which he custom designed himself, and it is absolutely gorgeous. It is very classic and not at all ostentatious, but clearly very expensive!”

They are holding the announcement for late fall not to take the limelight away from another royal couple.

The person added: “It has only been a few weeks since Prince William and Kate Middleton announced they are having another baby, and Harry does not want to steal their limelight, so he is fine with waiting a little while longer.”

If the reports are accurate, the wedding is set for next summer.

The insider added: “Harry and Meghan are looking to marry in the summer after William and Kate’s third baby is born.Harry has requested permission from the Archbishop of Canterbury for them to have the wedding at Westminster Abbey. Harry has asked Prince William to be his best man, and his brother was delighted to accept.”

Advertisement

The British royal family is about to enter a new era.