Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Celebrate Their 70th Wedding Anniversary By Posing For Royal Portrait – Check It Out!

The royal couple is set to celebrate no less than seven decades of being married this upcoming Monday, November 20! In order to properly honor the incredible wedding anniversary, they decided to pose for a portrait together that is sure to become iconic in the years to come!

In the pic released by the palace, Queen Elizabeth looks great in her chic off-white outfit.

She also accessorized with some classic pearls that complimented the dress she was wearing perfectly.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip managed to look quite dapper in his blue slacks and gray sportscoat.

To mark The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's 70th Wedding Anniversary, new photographic portraits have been released worldwide. pic.twitter.com/Jl6elndhFe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 18, 2017

We have learned that the photo was taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press.

The longtime royal couple posed in front of Thomas Gainsborough’s portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte (1981), who were also married for a long time – 57 years!

Reportedly, the portrait was taken earlier in the month, but it was just now shared with the public.

As you may already be aware, this spring, in April, Queen Elizabeth turned 91 years old which makes her the longest living queen on the planet, ever!

Congratulations on the wedding anniversary!