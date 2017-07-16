FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Queen Bey’ Beyonce Opens Up On Mothering Challenges

William Copper Posted On 07/16/2017
Source: XXL

Jay-Z and Beyonce have been married for over nine years now. The couple has been together since their collaboration on the “03 Bonnie & Clyde”, which was a part of Jay-Z’s seventh album “The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse” (2002).

As everyone knows – having a baby can be the most beautiful, life-changing experience you will ever have. Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have been blessed with the twins.

According to an insider, Beyonce reportedly said: “Having twins is anything but easy.” So, while thrilled with her new ‘mommy duties,’ she has also shared that not only rearing but specifically “breastfeeding has been a real headache” and at times very challenging for her.

According to a source: “She’s committed to breastfeeding, so she stuck with it. As the weeks passed it definitely became easier and the twins are finding their rhythm.”

With that being said, there’s apparently also been a lot of challenges in determining as to when each baby should be breastfed, as well as teaching each how and when to ‘latch on,’ according to Beyonce.

Now, a mother of three, by no measure is Beyonce a “newbie” when it comes to being a mother. She also publicly told the press that she had experienced a miscarriage around 2010-2011 (never officially dated). An insider reports Beyonce had expressed that it was “the saddest thing” she had ever endured.

Apparently, the married couple has not always been as “perfect” as they might seem. Jay-Z stated their marriage was “not entirely built on the truth” earlier this month.

