Quantasia Sharpton Claims She Gets Death Threats After Usher Scandal

A young woman named Quantasia Sharpton is now famous for accusing Usher of exposing her to the herpes virus. As CI readers know, the girl came out with celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom, just three days ago to publicly accuse him of the crime.

Bloom is a high-profile lawyer who has worked with many clients including Blac Chyna.

However, Sharpton’s flash-in-the-pan-fame is more than what she originally planned.

Not only has Quantasia been accused of lying, according to her, but she’s also now receiving death threats from people online.

When writing on her social media account with the alias, Angel Valentino, the young woman explained the amount of hate mail she’s been getting has made her fearful to leave the house.

It’s not hard to believe, considering the amount of attention the Usher scandal has brought on to the R & B legend.

There’s one thing that is for certain, and that’s if you’re in the public eye, an individual will be exposed to both negative and positive attention of all kinds.

In case you missed it, RadarOnline published a report claiming the R & B icon paid a woman $1.1 million to keep her mouth shut after he allegedly gave her the life-time-virus.

Not long after, three more people came out to accuse the man of similar allegations, followed by the claims made by Quantasia Sharpton.

However, Usher has yet to comment on the matter publicly, but it looks like eventually, he will have to come out of hiding to address the accusations levied against him.What do our readers think of the scandal? Is Usher guilty of these crimes or is it all media conjecture? Let us know in the comment section below!