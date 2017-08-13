FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
usher Anderson East joseline hernandez tamar braxton porsha williams ciara angelina jolie rihanna brittany cartwright blac chyna bernice burgos carole radziwill kim kardashian adam levine kendra wilkinson katy perry Lil Scrappy kandi burruss Caitriona Balfe kenya moore Chris Lopez beyonce kylie jenner
Home » Entertainment

Quantasia Sharpton Claims She Gets Death Threats After Usher Scandal

Todd Malm Posted On 08/13/2017
0
0


Quantasia SharptonSource: BET.com

A young woman named Quantasia Sharpton is now famous for accusing Usher of exposing her to the herpes virus. As CI readers know, the girl came out with celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom, just three days ago to publicly accuse him of the crime.

Bloom is a high-profile lawyer who has worked with many clients including Blac Chyna.

However, Sharpton’s flash-in-the-pan-fame is more than what she originally planned.

Not only has Quantasia been accused of lying, according to her, but she’s also now receiving death threats from people online.

Click the bio link to watch the full #CarpoolKaraoke episode.

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

When writing on her social media account with the alias, Angel Valentino, the young woman explained the amount of hate mail she’s been getting has made her fearful to leave the house.

It’s not hard to believe, considering the amount of attention the Usher scandal has brought on to the R & B legend.

There’s one thing that is for certain, and that’s if you’re in the public eye, an individual will be exposed to both negative and positive attention of all kinds.

In case you missed it, RadarOnline published a report claiming the R & B icon paid a woman $1.1 million to keep her mouth shut after he allegedly gave her the life-time-virus.

Not long after, three more people came out to accuse the man of similar allegations, followed by the claims made by Quantasia Sharpton.

#usher's accuser #quantasiasharpton is scared to shop online because of death threats

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Advertisement

However, Usher has yet to comment on the matter publicly, but it looks like eventually, he will have to come out of hiding to address the accusations levied against him.What do our readers think of the scandal? Is Usher guilty of these crimes or is it all media conjecture? Let us know in the comment section below!

Post Views: 0

Read more about usher Quantasia Sharpton

Advertisement

You may also like
Usher Emerges For First Time Since Herpes Scandal; He Is Looking Happier Than Ever
08/13/2017
Tameka Foster Says She Nearly Died Getting Plastic Surgery
08/11/2017
Usher Songwriter Poo Bear Defends Singer Against Herpes Accusers, Claims Justin Bieber Is His Favorite Celebrity
08/10/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *