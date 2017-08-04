FREE NEWSLETTER
Publicity Stunt? ‘RHONY’ Stars Think LuAnn De Lesseps Got Married And Then Filed For Divorce Just To Stay Relevant!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/04/2017
According to pals, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino’s wedding was in fact fake! Following the news that the two filed for divorce after just eight months of being married, speculations that the whole mess was a sham started going around.

There is no denying de Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino was a disaster, but we have learned that the Real Housewives of New York star may have filed for divorce in hopes of staying relevant on the hit show.

According to a source, her co-stars are very suspicious about the divorce’s timing.

On Thursday, the short-lived couple announced: ‘It is with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!’

The insiders claim the divorce news comes just as the Bravo executives are deciding who to hire back for the next season.

‘They’re right now deciding which ladies to invite back and which one to fire. This split will almost guarantee that Luann is back. She’s outplayed and out-maneuvered all of the other ladies. Each season Luann comes up with the best story line just at the right moment. Some think the whole wedding was a press stunt,’ the spy dished.

The woman was once demoted from a full-time housewife to a friend of the housewives and Luann vowed never to let that happen again.

Last month de Lesseps and D’Agostino appeared tense at an event in downtown New York’s Bowery Hotel, sparking rumors about their crumbling marriage.

The reality TV star was even caught cozying up to other men!

It really does seem like there might have been some fakery involved in their so-called marriage.

D’Agostino cheated on de Lesseps before they even walked down the aisle and there was video proof too.

Her then fiancé was caught with another woman in New York’s Regency Hotel while she was preparing for their engagement party in Miami, but Luann decided to forgive him.

Do you think Luann and Tom’s relationship was nothing more than a publicity stunt?

