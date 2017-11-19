FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendra wilkinson eminem mel tillis james corden david cassidy Blake Griffin beyonce selena gomez jay-z Jennifer Hudson cardi b meek mill kanye west bella thorne 21 Savage blake shelton kandi burruss drake nicki minaj mariah carey bella hadid kelly clarkson kim kardashian
Home » Music

Psychopaths Like Justin Bieber And Eminem More Than Bach

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/19/2017
0
285 Views
0


Psychopaths Like Justin Bieber And Eminem More Than BachSource: Time

A classical music soundtrack is the go-to for movies when depicting a psychopath. From Beethoven in A Clockwork Orange to Mozart in Silence of the Lambs, if a film wants to establish a character as a monster with a human side, classical is the standard. But, now researchers at NYU are attempting to discover if musical genres correlate to certain psychopathy, and the results indicate that Justin Bieber is preferred over Bach.

Psychopathy is a personality disorder featuring manipulativeness and lack of empathy, and you might think that all psychopaths are in prison. But psychology professor Pascal Wallisch says they are all over.

The study began when researchers gave a questionnaire to 190 students at NYU that helped to indicate their level of psychopathy and included statements like, “For me what’s right is whatever I can get away with,” and “Love is overrated.”

Then, according to The Washington Post, the students listened to a wide range of songs from classical music to recent Billboard hits and rated the tunes on a 7-point scale. Wallisch and recent graduate Nicole Leal conducted the study and looked for correlations between levels of psychopathy and a preference for certain songs.

The study, which will be presented at the Society for Neuroscience meeting this week in Washington – with 30,000 people in attendance – and will show that Eminem’s 2002 hit Lose Yourself from the 8 Mile soundtrack, Blackstreet’s 1996 chart-topper No Diggity, and Justin Bieber’s What Do You Mean are the most popular songs among students who scored high on the psychopathy scale.

On the other hand, Dire Straits’ Money for Nothing, the country classic Wayward Wind, and The Knack’s My Sharona ended up as the least popular.

Leal says that they have not yet found a pattern when it comes to what types of songs are popular with psychopaths, but she originally thought people high in psychopathy would prefer songs without lyrics, but that didn’t fit with the results of the study.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber’s music may be popular with higher levels of psychopathy, but he isn’t recording anything new anytime soon. He canceled his tour to take care of his own mental health, and according to PopSugar, he and Selena Gomez have decided to keep their rekindled romance low-key, after a week of crazy attention due to the news that the two singers were back together.

Post Views: 285

Read more about eminem justin bieber selena gomez

Advertisement

You may also like
Selena Gomez Showcases Makeover With Bangs And Red Lips Before AMAs Performance – Check Out Her New Look!
11/19/2017
Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Are Reportedly Living Together In An LA Love Nest
11/19/2017
Justin Bieber Reportedly Gave Hillsong Church $10 Million!
11/19/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *