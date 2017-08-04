Proud Mother! Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Daughter Haley Joy ‘Just Because’

Indeed, no one should need a reason to show off their own adorable baby – especially if they had wanted one for a long time. Hoda Kotb took to social media on Friday morning to share with her followers a sweet picture with her daughter Haley Joy.

It is pretty obvious that the new mother loves her little bundle of joy more than anything else and is very happy to have her.

In the cute snap, Haley is strapped into a baby carrier on the Today show co-host’s front.

What made many of Hoda’s fans squeal because of too much adorableness was the fact that the little girl was also slaying a white boat hat!

Just because ❤️👶🏼 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

‘Just because,’ the 52-year-old mother captioned the selfie.

As fans may remember, the TV personality first announced that she had adopted a child on the Today show back in February.

‘That little girl, Haley Joy – I am crying — is my daughter. I adopted her, and you can hear her, that is her crying. She is a Valentine’s baby. She is a little nugget. She is the love of my life,’ the visibly emotional co-host said at the time.

Ever since then, Kotb has shared the occasional picture of her baby girl with her followers on social media.

Last month she posted a selfie with her smiling 5-month-old daughter on Instagram, captioning the photo ‘#everything.’

Are you happy for Kotb?