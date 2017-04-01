Prosecutors Reveal Shocking Date-Rape Evidence Against Bill Cosby!

In order to save the old and allegedly sick man from time in jail, Bill Cosby’s legal team asked to have his testimony about using date rape drugs on one of his victim excluded from his upcoming trial.

However, the prosecution team did not just let him get away with it and fired back!

According to the legal document filed this past week, the prosecution is allowed to use passages from the actor’s 1991 biography Childhood in order to prove that he was addicted to an aphrodisiac by the name of Spanish fly.

In the book, written by Cosby himself, it reads that the said drug was “an aphrodisiac so potent that it could have made Lena Horne surrender to Fat Albert.”

The prosecution stated that the passages are necessary to prove that Cosby was knowledgeable about date rape drugs and had the intent to use them.

As if his book was not incriminatory enough, the man mentioned Spanish fly on television as well, during an interview on the Larry King Show.

Cosby explained that Spanish fly was a drug that “all boys from age 11 on up to death” would find very useful, explaining that just one drop of it in a woman’s drink would be enough to “make her yours.”

Cosby’s legal team previously asked the judge to exclude the confession that he gave women Quaaludes, alcohol or pills before having intimate relations with them back in 2005.

In addition to using drugs, he also offered some of the women who he allegedly molested, money or educational funds.

Bill Cosby has pled ‘not guilty’ to all of the accusation. The trial will take place on June 5.