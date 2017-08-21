FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott And WWE Diva Nikki Bella Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25

Barry Rice Posted On 08/21/2017
Drew Scott - Nikki BellaHGTV/WWE

With less than a month to go before the premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season, we finally have our first casting news. If the first two celebrities are any indication, there may be a theme going on this season. Reports say Drew Scott, one-half of HGTV’s Property Brothers, and Nikki Bella, of the WWE’s Bella Twins, will be putting on their dancing shoes this fall.

Property Brothers features Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan, as the duo help families find a renovate homes on a limited budget.

The show has since birthed a slew of spin-offs, including Buying and SellingBrother Vs. BrotherProperty Brothers: At HomeProperty Brothers: At Home on the Ranch, and Brothers Take New Orleans.

After dating for six years, Drew and his now-fiancee Linda Phan became engaged in December 2016; the two share a home in Las Vegas.

Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, have been members of the WWE since 2007 and also starred on the E! reality series Total Divas.

In April, Nikki’s boyfriend of four years, wrestler/actor John Cena, proposed after a tag-team match between the two at Wrestlemania 33.

Of course, ABC is not confirming any casting at this time, as we all know they like to make their own Dancing with the Stars announcements with great fanfare.

NFL star Rashad Jennings won the top prize on the 24th season of DWTS, which wrapped up in May of this year, beating out baseball star David Ross and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei.

Dancing with the Stars has been a ratings juggernaut for ABC, based on the British series Strictly Come Dancing, which is a pop-culture phenomenon in its home country.

The show is licensed to 42 different countries and territories around the globe. The U.S. version of Dancing with the Stars with Drew Scott and Nikki Bella begins September 18, 2017, on ABC.

