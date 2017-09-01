FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Drew Scott Mahershala Ali corinne olympios Michael Nance ellen degeneres Caitriona Balfe stephen king kim kardashian scott disick kenya moore Kit Harington Austin Forsyth jessa duggar reese witherspoon megyn kelly Tamra Judge kendall jenner Derick Dillard matt lauer Cynthia Bailey demario jackson orlando bloom jennifer aniston
Home » TV Shows

‘Property Brothers’ Admit Staging Scenes On The Show In Upcoming Tell-All

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/01/2017
0
0


Property BrothersSource: thepursuit.tv

Co-star of Property Brothers, Drew Scott admitted that the reality show is not as real as people thought. In his upcoming tell-all that is set to hit the shelves next week, the man reveals that not everything on the show was genuine and spontaneous and that some scenes even required acting.

‘While shooting, Jonathan made an ‘alarming discovery’ that a tile he’d planned to use for a wall ‘could not be cut to fit without crumbling.’ Suddenly, a loud bang was heard in one of the upstairs rooms. The director yelled ‘cut!’’ the 49-year-old recalls in the book, explaining that after that took place, they had to redo the entire scene.

Drew penned that as the cameras started rolling again, he had no choice but act out the disappointment about the tile and pretend to get the idea of how to fix everything the exact same way as it had naturally happened the first time.

He went on to admit that it was definitely acting what he did and stated that when it comes to TV, showing is better than storytelling so re-enacting the incident was the best option if they wanted to engage better with the audience.

But he assures everybody that the tile problem was real and that they never create issues just for the sake of drama or being entertaining.

The twin wondered how thin the line between reality and fiction is in reality TV and said he was shocked that people think the genre is all about truth.

Advertisement

The tell-all titled It Takes Two: Our Story, will be released to the public on September 5.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Drew Scott propriety brothers

Advertisement

You may also like
‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott And WWE Diva Nikki Bella Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25
08/21/2017
Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Chats About Tough Wedding Plans
05/23/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *