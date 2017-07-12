“Project Runway” Celebrity Guest Stars Ciara And Kelly Osborne

In the past five to eight years, television viewers and clothing line fanatics alike that have followed the trending show “Project Runway” have observed the transformation of model “standards” to begin including “Plus Sized” models.

Given the popularity of “Project Runway,” among other modeling and fashion T.V. series, now that a more diverse group of both amateur and experienced models are given a chance to participate; naturally such television series are gaining popularity.

After all, the more flexibility in ‘model types’ the more likely it is for additional viewers to begin catching on to shows like this, and in turn also feel more involved with fashion trends.

Shows like “Project Runway” give both professional designers, would-be designers, and models with various backgrounds the opportunity to participate in something spectacular, learn new things about themselves, and of course the modeling and fashion industry.

Starting back in at least Season 16 (most recently) the “Project Runway” television series not only began more proactively involving ‘plus sized models,’ but also switching up its technique.

Such a move frequently included various designers working with each of the participating models – throwing things into a bit of a tail-spin and mixing up the flavor of the show!

Now, “Project Runway” is allowing models not only in size 0 as has been so popular over the years, but as “large” as size 22 to participate in the show.

This gives designers a new challenge in accommodating ‘plus sized’ people which has made the show more enjoyable for both judges and designers.

One inside source even pointed out that this approach means each season’s designers “must show off their skills and ability to make stunning creations, for any size.”

Viewers and fans alike love the “Project Runway” show not only for its content, but also because celebrity guest judges will sometimes appear on the hit series, like Jennifer Lopez, and even Tim Gunn.

Other celebrity stars that have appeared on the show are Jessica Simpson, Ciara, and even Kelly Osbourne – so it’s always been exciting for viewers to see surprise guests appear in the series, as well as encourage the new “Plus Sized Model” trend.