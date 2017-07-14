Producers Say Shia LaBeouf “Was Not Drunk” Before And After Filming

Recent events over this past weekend involving Shia LaBeouf on video cursing, yelling, and causing a scene with police officers have received new developments and remarks involving his current film production.

Shia LaBeouf was apparently arrested for an incident in which he says he was “just buying cigarettes” but the truth remains unclear.

LaBeouf is currently half way through filming his new movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” and Celebrity Insider sources say that apparently, LaBeouf was “not intoxicated before, during, or after his filming.”

Insider Sources also tell us that while the producer and crew were wary about shooting the film with him on Monday after the incident, that all went according to plan, and he showed “no signs of intoxication, or being hungover.”

This Monday, when Shia returned to the set for additional filming, producers and staff were quiet, with no murmurs at all or questioning about the incident. Other sources are saying however that (although not yet seen on video) LaBeouf was also caught making racist remarks and insults – presumably toward the arresting officer over the weekend.

Although producers seem a little uneasy about LaBeouf’s continued outdoor antics and lewd behavior, there hasn’t been any news yet on the film being canceled or extended.

Fans and viewers alike are speculating whether or not this will cost LaBeouf another court-mandated ‘stint’ in rehab, as has occurred in the past (2014). Presumably, this would cost both him and film producers tens of thousands of dollars or more to push the anticipated release date of his new movie “The Peanut butter Falcon.”

No one from his current film production team including cast and crew has actually made any statements regarding Shia’s recent apology, nor his assurance that he’s guaranteed to “actively take steps” in dealing with his seemingly problematic alcohol addiction.

Additional photos and video continue to be released on LaBeoufs arrest, and now images also include him attempting to destroy a pay phone in his cell. But, wait a minute what jail has cell-phones in its cells? Sounds like VIP treatment and status to us!

LaBeouf is currently married to spouse Mia Goth (2016), so fans want to know “What is Goth doing to help him through these hard times?”