Producers From ‘Big Brother’ And ‘After Dark’ Open Up About The Bachelor In Paradise Controversy

The Bachelor In Paradise controversy has sparked a debate about consent and the role of alcohol on the set of reality shows. Although there allegedly was no misconduct on the set of BIP, other producers have come out to talk about what can be done to limit potential mishaps.

There are some similarities between Bachelor In Paradise and Big Brother, including the proximity of contestants for an extended period.

But there are important differences between the two productions.

One of the staff members of Big Brother revealed that one of the key limitations is the amount of alcohol allowed on the set.

Allison Grodner, the producer for Big Brother, said to the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a controlled amount. We are dealing with a very intense situation in tight quarters, and they can be locked in the house for days on end, so everything that is consumed in the home is controlled by the production.”

However, Allison is not bad-mouthing the staff on the set of The Bachelor In Paradise.

She claimed, “we’re dealing with real people and real situations on all of these shows. I don’t work on that series, but I believe they feel the same: that the safety of our contestants is a priority and always has been.”

Is the limitation of alcohol on the set of popular reality series the key to reducing misconduct?

That could be the case considering its ability to inhibit proper judgment.

As CI readers know at this point, the reality series was halted after allegations of “sexual misconduct” from one of the producers.

One of the staff members called foul when they witnessed Corinne and DeMario Jackson hooking up in the pool, and the issue was that Olympios appeared to be too intoxicated.

Advertisement

After an investigation had taken place and Warner Brothers concluded there had been no misconduct, the producers introduced a new stipulation for the contestants. The men and women on the set can only have two drinks per hour from now on. Will this solve the problem? Only time will tell.