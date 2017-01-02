Producer Bill Marshall Dead At 77

Filmmaker and producer Bill Marshall, co-founder of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), died of a heart attack at age 77 on Sunday.

The family and the TIFF announced his death in a statement, According to various media reports Sunday.

Considered a pioneer and a visionary by his peers, Marshall had announced the creation of a new international festival in Toronto in Cannes in 1976. A few months later, with Dusty Cohl and Henk Van der Kolk, he realized this dream by setting up an event that has become over the years one of the most prestigious international cinematographic events.

Toronto has lost a great citizen and arts advocate. Here is my statement on the death of @TIFF_NET founder, Bill Marshall. pic.twitter.com/IMopiTcfSp — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 2, 2017

“Bill Marshall was an artist, a committed Torontonian, a founder of the TIFF, but first and foremost, a friend,” the Mayor of Toronto said on Twitter on Sunday. “we all benefited from his creativity and determination. ”

A member of the Order of Canada, Mr. Marshall also participated in the founding of the Canadian Academy of Film and Television. He was a filmmaker, producer and president of the Canadian Association of Motion Picture Producers.

Marshall was also a producer of stage productions including ‘Hair.’

Of Scottish origin, he is survived by his wife and three children.

No funeral details have been released.