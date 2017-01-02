Advertisement
Home » Entertainment

Producer Bill Marshall Dead At 77

Ron Collins Posted On 01/02/2017
0
0


Bill MarshallSource: National Post

Filmmaker and producer Bill Marshall, co-founder of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), died of a heart attack at age 77 on Sunday.

Advertisement

The family and the TIFF announced his death in a statement, According to various media reports Sunday.

Considered a pioneer and a visionary by his peers, Marshall had announced the creation of a new international festival in Toronto in Cannes in 1976. A few months later, with Dusty Cohl and Henk Van der Kolk, he realized this dream by setting up an event that has become over the years one of the most prestigious international cinematographic events.

“Bill Marshall was an artist, a committed Torontonian, a founder of the TIFF, but first and foremost, a friend,” the Mayor of Toronto said on Twitter on Sunday. “we all benefited from his creativity and determination. ”

A member of the Order of Canada, Mr. Marshall also participated in the founding of the Canadian Academy of Film and Television. He was a filmmaker, producer and president of the Canadian Association of Motion Picture Producers.

Marshall was also a producer of stage productions including ‘Hair.’

Of Scottish origin, he is survived by his wife and three children.

Advertisement

No funeral details have been released.

Post Views: 0





You may also like
Bambi Creator Tyrus Wong Dead At 106
01/02/2017
Love Problems: Prince Harry Refuses to Meet Meghan Markle’s Family
12/29/2016
Carrie Fisher’s Death was Caused by a Drug Relapse – Inside Her Dark Past
12/28/2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe