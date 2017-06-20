Prodigy – Rapper From Mobb Deep – Has Passed Away At 42

Prodigy, the rapper who was a member of the hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, died on Tuesday, June 20th at the age of 42 according to a report by Rolling Stone. Mobb Deep’s publicist confirmed the rapper had passed away after suffering from sickle cell anemia ever since he was a child.

In their statement, they wrote, “it is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep.”

Apparently, the rapper was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas after their performance.

As noted earlier, Prodigy battled with the disease his entire life, but the exact cause of his passing has not been confirmed by an autopsy yet.

The MC was in Las Vegas performing at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday during the “Art of Rap” tour with Ghostface Killah, Ice-T, and other members.

Just some background in case you don’t know anything about Mobb Deep or Prodigy: the group first made it into the New York music scene in 1992 under the name, Poetical Prophets.

A year later, they changed their name to Mobb Deep when they released their debut album, Juvenile Hall.

The pair released a total of eight records together, and some of their biggest hits are, “Hey Luv (Anything),” “Shook Ones (Part II)” and “Quiet Storm.”

Many rappers and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the star, and some of his close friends like Nas posted a photo on Instagram with a caption commemorating the deceased performer.Lil Wayne tweeted, “Damn. Rest in Peace to the great one, Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. Prayers to and for his family. Love. MOBB.”