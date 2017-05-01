Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Bullied In School – “She Called Me Curry”

The 34-year-old actress, Priyanka Chopra, has finally made the transition from Bollywood to Hollywood. All is well for the Indian actress now, but it wasn’t always the case.

Advertisement

Priyanka said while she was a teenage girl, her experience living as an immigrant in the United States was challenging at times.

The Quantico star told Glamour magazine she was picked on a lot during high school, so she eventually returned to her native India.

The famous actress, who won Miss World in 2000, explained she came to live in America with her aunt when she was just 12-years-old.

She said, “I went with my cousins to her school, and it was so fascinating to me. Nobody wore uniforms. You had lockers. What my cousin was studying was really easy. I was like, ‘Ok, I don’t even have to study, and I would get A’s.”

The actress said at first it seemed like a good idea to move to the United States because of how simple the education was in comparison to her home country.

However, the con’s outweighed the pro’s because she returned to India after three years of “racist bullying” at school.

She told the story of her high school bully, explaining, “there was this girl who was a major bully. She made my life hell. She used to call me names and would push me against the locker. High school is hard for everybody, and there is this woman.”

Priyanka said that people in her school used to call her “curry,” and that terrified her because she didn’t like people using her identity as an Indian person to shame her.

Advertisement

According to Chopra, Indian people tend to forget their roots and worry about all kinds of minutia like having complicated names that English speakers can’t pronounce.