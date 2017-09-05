Priyanka Chopra Regrets Endorsing Skin Lightening Cream

It’s crazy to think that even a woman as beautiful as Priyanka Chopra would consider changing her incredible good looks. But in the words of the Quantico star, she once attempted to modify the color of her skin – which is something she now regrets as an adult.

Chopra claimed, at one time, she was very self-conscious of her skin color.

She didn’t want to be a “super-gawky, skinny, teenager.”

And what was her solution for the “problem?”

She took to using skin-lightening creams.

Although, it didn’t work.

However, we have to admit; we’re glad it didn’t!

She said, “a lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, ‘Oh, poor thing, she’s dark.'”

In the country of India, allegedly creams which attempt to light the skin are the norm.

In fact, in some parts of Asia, the process of “opening up” the eyes is a practice for people of oriental descent.

But, thankfully, Chopra didn’t go so far as to modify her eyes.

At one point in her career, she was a model for such creams but eventually went on to realize that she didn’t need to use such a product.

Because, after all, she’s perfectly fine the way she is and she wants all of her fans to feel the same way.

Priyanka claimed she played the role of the insecure “dark person,” who starts using the cream and magically everything in life becomes easier and better.

However, we have to say, if you live in India, why would you want to whiten your skin when everyone else is dark-skinned?

Be that as it may, we’re glad Priyanka chose to accept herself because she’s all the better for it. There isn’t a person on this earth who would argue she’s not beautiful the way she is!