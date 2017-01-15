Priyanka Chopra Injured On Set Of ‘Quantico’

After being injured during a fall on the set of season 2 of “Quantico”, Priyanka Chopra was taken to a hospital in New York.

Fortunately the actress was not seriously hurt and is now resting comfortably at home after being released from the hospital, reports TMZ.

The 34-year-old actress was filming a stunt at the time of the accident.

The site adds that she probably got a concussion from a fall.

A spokesman for ABC told the Variety that she was hurt in a “minor incident,” and that shooting is not delayed, and she should return to the set after a weekend of rest.

Because of her injuries, She was not able to participate in the events organized for the promotion of the second part of season 2 this past weekend.

“Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes,” Chopra tweeted Saturday.

The show is expected to return from a mid-season break with new episodes beginning on Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, ‘Sarvann’, a film Chopra produced with her mother, is opening internationally this weekend. The film tells the story of Canadian man who travels to India to explore his roots.

Chopra is also expected to make a splash later this year when she appears alongside the likes of ‘The Rock’ in the big screen adaptation of ‘Baywatch.’