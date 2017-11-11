Priyanka Chopra And Sofia Vergara Look Like The Best Of Friends At Event

The two stars are absolutely gorgeous – simply flawless! Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra looked stunning while in attendance at the recent David Webb x Stop Cancer charity event that took place on Friday in Beverly Hills.

Vergara rocked a floral print maxi dress which she accessorized with a pair of black and gold heels.

She also sported a classic red lip and kept her hair straight and down.

Meanwhile, Chopra wore an edgier style with her yellow and black gingham Preen By Thornton Bregazzi off-the-shoulder dress and matching heels.

In addition, both Sofia and Priyanka accessorized with David Webb jewelry.

The actresses seemed to be having a great time in each other’s company as they were laughing and drinking champagne alongside host Elizabeth Chambers.

Chopra also took to social media to send a sweet message to her pal Vergara that same night.

‘You are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again. ❤️😂🌸🥂🎉 #ladiaries,’ she captioned the shot of them having the time of their lives, smiling brightly.

U are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again. ❤️😂🌸🥂🎉 #ladiaries A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:37am PST

Last month, at the Toronto International Film Festival, when Chopra had the premiere of her movie, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, the star opened up about what she does to give female actors more opportunities in Hollywood.

Advertisement

What do you think about the two women’s friendship?