Priyanka Chopra And Sofia Vergara Look Like The Best Of Friends At Event

The two stars are absolutely gorgeous – simply flawless! Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra looked stunning while in attendance at the recent David Webb x Stop Cancer charity event that took place on Friday in Beverly Hills.
Vergara rocked a floral print maxi dress which she accessorized with a pair of black and gold heels.
She also sported a classic red lip and kept her hair straight and down.
Meanwhile, Chopra wore an edgier style with her yellow and black gingham Preen By Thornton Bregazzi off-the-shoulder dress and matching heels.
In addition, both Sofia and Priyanka accessorized with David Webb jewelry.
The actresses seemed to be having a great time in each other’s company as they were laughing and drinking champagne alongside host Elizabeth Chambers.
Chopra also took to social media to send a sweet message to her pal Vergara that same night.
‘You are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again. ❤️😂🌸🥂🎉 #ladiaries,’ she captioned the shot of them having the time of their lives, smiling brightly.
Last month, at the Toronto International Film Festival, when Chopra had the premiere of her movie, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, the star opened up about what she does to give female actors more opportunities in Hollywood.
What do you think about the two women’s friendship?
