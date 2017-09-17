FREE NEWSLETTER
Hollywood

Private Elizabeth Olsen And Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Have Their First Public Appearance Together – Check Out The Pic!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/17/2017
olsen-bfSource: justjared.com

Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend, musician Robbie Arnett, appeared in public as an official couple for the very first time this weekend. The two were in attendance at the Gersh pre-Emmys party and looked very happy in each other’s company.

Olsen looked elegant in an off-white dress, and Arnett was very handsome in his black pants, pink shirt and with tousled hair.

elizabeth olsen bfSource: etonline.com

As fans of the Olsens are certainly aware, they all like to keep their private lives private.

However, at some point, there were rumors going around that Elizabeth was romantically involved with Tom Hiddleston.

Last year, the woman denied the speculations, adding that the rumor was started by complete strangers who had no idea what they were talking about.

The truth is, the 28-year-old has been in a relationship with Robbie Arnett since March, but as usual, kept the romance a secret up until now.

The younger Olsen recently talked about what it means for her to keep her life private and revealed that she even received some very helpful pieces of advice from sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

‘They are very tight-lipped — notoriously so. I was not caring what I was saying because I had assumed no one would read it. They would say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s gonna to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It is all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.’

