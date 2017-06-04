Priscilla Presley Talks About Being In Elvis’ Shadow As She Readies Graceland For Busy August

Priscilla Presley is talking about being in Elvis’ shadow ahead of one the busiest weeks at Graceland.

The former wife of the King of Rock and Roll recently sat down for a lengthy interview where she tackled many topics including their divorce, Graceland, and protecting his legacy.

Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was a 14-year-old girl, confessed that being with such a megastar was a rude awakening despite the fact that he tried his best to shelter her by moving to Memphis, Tennessee.

The 72-year-old actress went to say that she spent most of her life standing behind the man she loved and she would not have it any other way.

The New York native explained that very early on in the relationship she understood that wherever she went, she would be forced to talk about Elvis, his life, and music.

The mother of two confessed: “I realized that — towards my mid-20s — that I would go out with people and didn’t really have much to offer. I could not comment on things, because outside of my life with Elvis I did not really know anything. I had to start editing what I was saying; I had to start being careful with what I said because I did not want to betray Elvis in any way. I found that people were more interested in his life — and still are — so, it made me clam up.”

The youthful redhead said she is honored to be a permanent representative of the iconic musician.

She revealed: “It was an amazing experience. And I do not regret it. It has made me a better person, I have had challenges I never would have had, and I have had to up my game to be prepared for things I never would have had to. While it has meant that my life has not been “normal,” I have just accepted it all.”

Priscilla also spoke about Graceland and said she never imagined it would become one of the top tourist attractions in the United States.

There will be numerous events worldwide to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, but the biggest one will be in Memphis where Graceland is located.

The nearly 14-acre mansion that was owned by Elvis Presley is a National Historic Landmark that is visited by more than half a million fans annually.

That number is expected to skyrocket this year because of the anniversary – the music legend died of a heart attack in the bathroom of his Graceland estate on August 16, 1977

Advertisement

Graceland will feature auctions, fan club events, charity fundraisers, and Priscilla will make an appearance at the Elvis: The Wonder of You concert.