Priscilla Presley Spotted Looking Depressed Amid Her Daughter’s Scientology Return

Recently, Priscilla Presley was spotted by the paparazzi out and about and she looked very depressed amid her daughter’s ugly custody battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

However, despite the fact that she’s claimed before that she is responsible for taking care of the twins, Harper and Finley while their parents battle it out, the woman was alone.

She was caught on the streets of Beverly Hills while running some errands and she definitely looked like she had a lot on her mind.

Source: radar.com

The 71-year-old woman has proved to be a very reliable source of support for her family members throughout the divorce battle, and as fans may already know, she currently has custody of her daughter Lisa Marie’s 8-year-old daughters.

Priscilla is supposed to watch the twins as her troubled daughter recovers her sobriety and battles her estranged husband in court.

Lisa Marie Presley accused Lockwood of keeping inappropriate photos of children on his electronic devices, but he denied her claims, adding that Lisa Marie is not so innocent either:

“In the process of trying to destroy [Michael’s] reputation with those unproven allegations, [Lisa Marie] failed to disclose that there are also unproven allegations against her in the dependency court,” the court filing read.

Back in August, Lisa Marie checked into a rehab facility because of her addiction to alcohol, painkillers, and other substances.

Furthermore, she also claims to be broke despite inheriting millions from her father Elvis Presley.

According to an insider, “She squandered her fortune on drugs.”

Now, desperate for some help, Lisa Marie has returned to Scientology, despite leaving the controversial sect back in 2012.

