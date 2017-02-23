Priscilla Presley Slams Daughter Lisa Marie For Being “A Drama Queen”

As it turns out, not only is Lisa Marie Presley feuding with the father of her children, Michael Lockwood but also with her own mother, Priscilla Presley.

After she had no choice but take her twin granddaughters under her temporary custody, Lisa Marie’s mother became very disappointed in her troubled daughter and now, according to a trusty insider, she decided to openly critique her.

“Lisa Marie is just horrible and Priscilla is pissed off at her for doing all this,” shared the source.

Furthermore, the mother also called her “a drama queen.”

As you may already know, the 8 year old twins were put under Priscilla’s care after Lisa Marie accused Michael Lockwood of having hundreds of inappropriate and unlawful pictures of children on his various electronic devices.

“What Lisa Marie’s putting the girls through and stuff [is horrible],” said the insider.

What is even worse is that “it’s all her own doing.”

The trusty source went on to talk about Presley’s daughter’s drug issues and the ways in which addiction not only ruined her own life but also greatly affected her innocent young girls.

“She was so screwed up on drugs and every time we tried to help she would threaten to divorce Mike,” stated the source, adding that Lockwood’s child pornography allegations were in fact “all lies.”

Lockwood and Presley had their divorce on February 22 and in court, the man’s lawyer requested legal costs and monthly support of $40,000.

Furthermore, the same attorney alleged that Lisa Marie had lied about her income.

On March 1, the feuding former couple is going to meet in court again to decide the details regarding the custody of their twin daughters.