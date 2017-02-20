Priscilla Presley Shares Twin Granddaughters Photo Amid Child Abuse Scandal

Priscilla Presley has taken to Facebook to reveal that she is caring for Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters as their parents duke it out in court. The doting grandmother shared two sweet photos of Presley’s 8-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper Lockwood, to confirm that they are in her custody. In the first picture, the sisters are hugging and laughing, while in the second one they are seen having fun in a pool. Lisa Marie’s mother did not go into details but did say that she wanted to clear up the air because of the many rumors circulating about the twins’ father, Michael Lockwood, who is facing disturbing allegations of child abuse.

Presley explained that the twin girls, Finley and Harper, will be living with her until this messy situation is resolved. She wrote: “There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out. ”

The 71-year-old former wife of Elvis Presley also shared a thank you message that read: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for “all” your positive support.” Earlier this week, it was reported that the girls were taken into protective custody after California authorities found what was described as indecent material on Michael Lockwood’s computer.

According to documents that were filed in California Superior Court, Lisa Marie’s estranged husband had inappropriate photos of children on his laptop. Sources claimed that Lisa Marie Presley, 49, was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” by the discovery of the material.

Lockwood’s computers and other personal items were searched after his estranged wife made abuse accusations during their divorce battle. The musician has yet to be charged with a crime but will have his day in court in March.

Moreover, it has not been revealed why the girls were removed from Priscilla Presley’s daughter’s care.