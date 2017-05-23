Priscilla Presley Says She Will Be Forever Linked To Elvis’ Identity As She Promotes New Concert Series

Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, dazzled in purple in Vienna, Austria after revealing that her identity is forever tied to the King.

On Monday, Presley was pictured in the beautiful European city looking fantastic in a deep purple dress that featured lace detailing at the hem.

The outfit matched perfectly with Presley’s iconic red locks. The businesswoman completed her look with an elegant long black coat, matching pumps, and a statement necklace.

The “Love Is Forever” actress was being honored by officials – she received a key to the city from environmentalist councilor Ulli Sima at the Viennese town hall.

Priscilla, who is in Europe promoting the “Elvis in Concert – Live on Screens” show, spoke to the crowd and revealed that she was moved by the rich history of Vienna.

The “Adventures of Ford Fairlane” star, who was honored with a gold plaque, said that she had a great time touring the city and added: “I understand why people like the city.”

The former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises made an appearance at the “In Concert – Live on Screen – ELVIS – The Wonder of You” show that took place at the Wiener Stadthalle arena.

In a recent interview, Priscilla shared that is mindblowing to meet Elvis’ fans all over the world.

She explained: “Elvis never appeared outside of the US. Other than briefly in Canada. So this gives audiences in Australia, and the world, a chance to see what he was like as a performer and why he is so beloved throughout the world. I know that he has got a lot of fans in Australia!”

Priscilla also confessed that Elvis helped shaped her identity.

She said: “I had to start discovering who I was. Because, and still to this day, I am very influenced by everything he said. But I have been able to decipher now and realize, ‘oh, that is Elvis, not me.’”

The 71-year-old stunner stated: “Oh definitely, yes! I realized that — towards my mid-20s — that I would go out with people and didn’t really have much to offer. I could not comment on things, because outside of my life with Elvis I did not really know anything. I had to start editing what I was saying; I had to start being careful with what I said because I did not want to betray Elvis in any way. I found that people were more interested in his life — and still are — so, it made me clam up.”

“Elvis in Concert – Live on Screens” will surely reunite fans of The King all over the world.