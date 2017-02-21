Priscilla Presley Leaves Twin Granddaughters Unsupervised Amid Health Scare?

If you’ve kept up with the latest crazy scandals of the Presley family you know that according to recent reports, Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood’s twin daughters are supposed to be in their grandma’s care.

Just a few days after Lisa Marie Presley filed court documents opposing ex-husband Michael Lockwood’s request for spousal support, reports surfaced claiming the couple’s twins were taken into protective custody.

However, Elvis’ widow decided to go on Facebook and set the record straight.

“There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating,” she shared with her followers on Sunday evening.

“Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

More recently however, Priscilla Presley was spotted at a hospital in Los Angeles and the girls were nowhere to be found.

The 71 year old widow of Elvis Presley was caught at Cedars Sinai Hospital without Lisa’s 8 year old twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

Priscilla was dropped off by her personal assistant and went into the hospital by herself.

We are yet to find out why she was there – whether for a simple checkup of to receive treatment for a health problem.

Lisa Marie, reported in court documents that her youngest children were in DCFS care since she found “disturbing” images of kids on Michael’s computer.

Michael however, did not waste any time to slam the accusations that he called “unproven.”

Three days prior, Priscilla was caught crying in public, the pressure of her daughter’s messy divorce being too much.

Lisa Marie is currently living with her older daughter, Riley Keough.

Priscilla is yet to comment on the state of her health.