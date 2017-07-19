Priscilla Presley Is Proud To Keep Elvis’ Memory And Legacy Alive As She Gears Up For Big August Events At Graceland

Priscilla Presley is proud to keep Elvis’ memory and legacy alive by sharing some of their most intimate moments with his amazing fans.

Next month, thousands of people are expected to flood to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee to honor and celebrate the “King of Rock and Roll.”

An extensive list of events, concerts, and auctions are set to take place.

Rumors claim that Elvis’ only child might make an appearance.

Priscilla, who helped to make Graceland one of the top tourist attractions in America, has been on a promotional tour talking about her late former husband.

If you thought you knew everything there was to know about the King – well – think again.

In a recent interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s mother revealed one of the most precious moments she shared with Elvis, and of course, there was a car involved.

Talking to Closer, the “Love Is Forever” actress said she remembers all of the details surrounding the day Elvis surprised her with a 1964 Chevrolet Corvair as her high school graduation gift.

Priscilla, who started dating Elvis at the age of 14, said it was the first car she ever owned.

She explained: “Elvis gifted it to me as a [high school] graduation present in 1963. I loved it! Can you imagine? It was my very first car, and the fact that he gave it to me made it very special. It was such a beautiful car… Cars were larger in those days, so this was the perfect car for me. It was sporty in look and feel. There weren’t many around.”

Priscilla went on to confess that she offered to drive the mega star around and he accepted under certain conditions.

She told the publication: “I remember taking Elvis for a drive in it but only around the circular driveway at Graceland. He did not want to be seen with a girl driving him around!”

When Priscilla was 21, she wed the iconic musician in Las Vegas and got divorced six years later.

The King passed away at the estate on August 16, 1977, after a terrible fall in a bathroom.

In another interview, Priscilla said Elvis was the love of her life and misses him dearly.

She also revealed that she is proud to be the keeper of his legacy.

She shared: “It was an amazing experience. And I do not regret it. It has made me a better person, I have had challenges I never would have had, and I have had to up my game to be prepared for things I would never have had to. While it has meant that my life has not been “normal,” I have just accepted it all.”

Fans will forever remember their music idol.