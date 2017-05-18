FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
sig hansen khloe kardashian Chris Cornell kim kardashian harry styles alec baldwin michael lockwood kandi burruss Bernice Burgos kourtney kardashian steve harvey amanda stanton Joseline Hernandez amber portwood kris jenner bill cosby luann de lesseps bella thorne scott disick danielle staub amber rose
Home » Entertainment

Priscilla Presley Is Not Dating Michael Lockwood Despite Lisa Marie’s Claims – He Was Spotted With Mysterious Blonde Date

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/18/2017
1
3.1K Views
1


Priscilla Presley Michael LockwoodCredit: Celebrity Money

Priscilla Presley is not dating or hooking up with Michael Lockwood; the musician has moved on from Lisa Marie Presley with a lovely and mysterious blonde.

Lockwood is still married to Lisa Marie, and the duo is locked in a nasty custody battle over their children – eight-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

The artist is not waiting for the divorce papers to be signed.

This week, he was spotted at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Southern California with a special date.

Lockwood, who was casually dressed in a white t-shirt with a giant marijuana leaf, was pictured strolling and holding hands with his ladylove who sported a bohemian black dress.

Happy to have the paparazzi following them, the couple gave photographers a few money shots that featured them giggling, kissing, and embracing.

A few weeks ago, Mr. Lockwood was seen with his daughters in Los Angeles. The father and his little girls were spotted shopping for jewelry and enjoying ice cream.

At the time, Lisa Marie came out swinging saying that he called the photographers for the cute bonding pictures to influence the judge handling their custody.

For several months the former couple has been duking it out in court over the two children after The King’s daughter claimed that she found inappropriate videos and photos on his devices.

Lockwood issued a statement denying the claims and slammed his estranged wife for being bitter. Authorities removed the children from both parents, and they have been living with Priscilla Presley for the past ten months.

Last week, a source stepped out to say that the mother and daughter have been fighting because Lisa Marie believes that Priscilla is sneaking around with Lockwood.

The spy said the duo has stopped talking and revealed: “Their mother-daughter relationship is crumbling. Lisa Marie has convinced herself that Priscilla and Michael have the hots for each other and are fooling around behind her back.”

The tipster added: “Worse, Lisa Marie is so paranoid that she believes her mom is conspiring with Michael to destroy her and strip her of custody of her daughters. Lisa Marie suspects Michael started putting the moves on Priscilla while she was in rehab. She thinks there’s no limit to how low that man will go to humiliate and hurt her.”

According to the spy, Elvis’ former wife is said to be furious that her daughter would think so little of her.

Advertisement

It is claimed that Lisa Marie has returned to the Church of Scientology – a move that worries her family and friends.

Post Views: 3,082

Read more about michael lockwood priscilla presley

Advertisement

You may also like
Priscilla Presley Never Met Another Man Like Elvis Presley – What About Tom Jones?
05/12/2017
Lisa Marie Presley And Michael Lockwood Are Fighting Over Twins’ Scientology Summer Camp – Harper & Finley Still Live With Priscilla
05/09/2017
Priscilla Presley And Tom Jones Go On Cute Date As She Continues To Care For Lisa Marie’s Twins
05/05/2017
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Wade Presley
05/19/2017 at 12:37 pm
Reply

I guess everyone can smile & nod in agreement with the premeditated mess that Defendant mother/daughter duo won’t stoop low enough to clean up.
Looks like someone needs to notify the courts and alert them to Priscilla’s celluloid collection of evidence .
The 2 of them are obviously on someone else’s time……..
I would request proof that they have permission to be involved with Graceland or anything ELVIS since medical defendant Priscilla Beaulieu was directly divorced by Elvis intentionally for undisclosed reasonable facts witnessed by witnesses….


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *