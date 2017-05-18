Priscilla Presley Is Not Dating Michael Lockwood Despite Lisa Marie’s Claims – He Was Spotted With Mysterious Blonde Date

Priscilla Presley is not dating or hooking up with Michael Lockwood; the musician has moved on from Lisa Marie Presley with a lovely and mysterious blonde.

Lockwood is still married to Lisa Marie, and the duo is locked in a nasty custody battle over their children – eight-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

The artist is not waiting for the divorce papers to be signed.

This week, he was spotted at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Southern California with a special date.

Lockwood, who was casually dressed in a white t-shirt with a giant marijuana leaf, was pictured strolling and holding hands with his ladylove who sported a bohemian black dress.

Happy to have the paparazzi following them, the couple gave photographers a few money shots that featured them giggling, kissing, and embracing.

A few weeks ago, Mr. Lockwood was seen with his daughters in Los Angeles. The father and his little girls were spotted shopping for jewelry and enjoying ice cream.

At the time, Lisa Marie came out swinging saying that he called the photographers for the cute bonding pictures to influence the judge handling their custody.

For several months the former couple has been duking it out in court over the two children after The King’s daughter claimed that she found inappropriate videos and photos on his devices.

Lockwood issued a statement denying the claims and slammed his estranged wife for being bitter. Authorities removed the children from both parents, and they have been living with Priscilla Presley for the past ten months.

Last week, a source stepped out to say that the mother and daughter have been fighting because Lisa Marie believes that Priscilla is sneaking around with Lockwood.

The spy said the duo has stopped talking and revealed: “Their mother-daughter relationship is crumbling. Lisa Marie has convinced herself that Priscilla and Michael have the hots for each other and are fooling around behind her back.”

The tipster added: “Worse, Lisa Marie is so paranoid that she believes her mom is conspiring with Michael to destroy her and strip her of custody of her daughters. Lisa Marie suspects Michael started putting the moves on Priscilla while she was in rehab. She thinks there’s no limit to how low that man will go to humiliate and hurt her.”

According to the spy, Elvis’ former wife is said to be furious that her daughter would think so little of her.

Advertisement

It is claimed that Lisa Marie has returned to the Church of Scientology – a move that worries her family and friends.