Priscilla Presley Confirms Sir Tom Jones Is A Very Good Friend And She Loves Being There For Him

Priscilla Presley and Sir Tom Jones were rumored to be dating after pictures surfaced of them going out to dinner in California.

Jones and the former wife of the late Elvis Presley were later seen at a concert.

Photos that surfaced online showed the Welsh music icon with his arm around Presley who was beaming from ear to ear.

In several interviews, Jones was asked about the rumors that he is romantically involved with the famous actress.

The artist gave vague answers to the questions by saying they are great friends who “spent lovely nights together.”

The 77-year-old chart-topper said: “We have been friends for a long time. She is a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”

He went on to jokingly say he is not sure The King would approve of him being with the mother of his child.

He also spoke about his wife of nearly 60 years, Melinda Trenchard, who passed away in April.

Jones, who claimed to have slept with hundreds of women, said: “She’d always been very important to me, always. Now I realize that she might have been the most important thing in my life. I realize even more now, how important she was to me.”

So, are they dating or not?

Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s mother sat down for a lengthy interview with a British publication and opened up about her friendship with Jones.

Sir Jones and Mr. and Mrs. Presley were close before his death, and they spent a significant amount of time together in the late sixties and early seventies.

The mother of two revealed: “Tom and I have been friends since ’68. It is true. That is not the first time we have been out obviously, but probably the first outing in public. But always friendly, always friends.”

She went on to explain that they have been spending time together because she wants to be present for him as he mourns the love of his life.

The actress shared: “He is a great guy. Part of that was because he lost his wife, that was the love of his life. It was kind of friends getting together to support him.”

Back in February, when the pictures and the romance report emerged, a close source came out to say the entertainers were an item.

The insider said back then the relationship was in the early stages and added: “Tom has had a tough year following the death of Linda, but he has enjoyed Priscilla’s company. They have been seen out in Hollywood and although it is early days they are taking each one as it comes.”

Priscilla also confirmed that Lisa Marie and her twin daughters are doing well.