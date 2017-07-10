FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
priscilla presley blac chyna kylie jenner bernice burgos karrueche tran Erica Dixon Cynthia Bailey kris jenner kenya moore t.i. nick viall rob kardashian Ashanti tameka tiny harris james corden abby lee miller tiny nene leakes Toni Braxton Gabourey Sidibe Jeremy Meeks
Home » Entertainment

Priscilla Presley Confirms Sir Tom Jones Is A Very Good Friend And She Loves Being There For Him

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/10/2017
0
0


Priscilla Presley Sir Tom JonesCredit: Getty

Priscilla Presley and Sir Tom Jones were rumored to be dating after pictures surfaced of them going out to dinner in California.

Jones and the former wife of the late Elvis Presley were later seen at a concert.

Photos that surfaced online showed the Welsh music icon with his arm around Presley who was beaming from ear to ear.

In several interviews, Jones was asked about the rumors that he is romantically involved with the famous actress.

The artist gave vague answers to the questions by saying they are great friends who “spent lovely nights together.”

The 77-year-old chart-topper said: “We have been friends for a long time. She is a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”

He went on to jokingly say he is not sure The King would approve of him being with the mother of his child.

He also spoke about his wife of nearly 60 years, Melinda Trenchard, who passed away in April.

Jones, who claimed to have slept with hundreds of women, said: “She’d always been very important to me, always. Now I realize that she might have been the most important thing in my life. I realize even more now, how important she was to me.”

So, are they dating or not?

Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s mother sat down for a lengthy interview with a British publication and opened up about her friendship with Jones.

Sir Jones and Mr. and Mrs. Presley were close before his death, and they spent a significant amount of time together in the late sixties and early seventies.

The mother of two revealed: “Tom and I have been friends since ’68. It is true. That is not the first time we have been out obviously, but probably the first outing in public. But always friendly, always friends.”

She went on to explain that they have been spending time together because she wants to be present for him as he mourns the love of his life.

The actress shared: “He is a great guy. Part of that was because he lost his wife, that was the love of his life. It was kind of friends getting together to support him.”

Back in February, when the pictures and the romance report emerged, a close source came out to say the entertainers were an item.

The insider said back then the relationship was in the early stages and added: “Tom has had a tough year following the death of Linda, but he has enjoyed Priscilla’s company. They have been seen out in Hollywood and although it is early days they are taking each one as it comes.”

Advertisement

Priscilla also confirmed that Lisa Marie and her twin daughters are doing well.

Post Views: 0

Read more about priscilla presley tom jones

Advertisement

You may also like
Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Reconnecting Well – Singer Sees Her Daughters Regularly
06/27/2017
Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Are Moving Forward With Love From Elvis’ Fans
06/09/2017
Wasting Away Drug-Addict Lisa Marie Presley Weights Only 99 Pounds, Pals Fear She Is Going To Die After Her Organs Fail!
06/07/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *