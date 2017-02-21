FREE NEWSLETTER
Priscilla Presley Claims Twin Granddaughters Are In Her Care

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 02/21/2017
Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie's TwinsSource: dailymail.co.uk

Priscilla Presley wants to make something very clear for everybody! According to her, her daughter’s twins were not taken into protective custody amid their parents’ divorce drama but they are in fact under her care right now.

Just a few days after Lisa Marie Presley filed court documents opposing ex-husband Michael Lockwood’s request for spousal support, reports surfaced claiming the couple’s twins were taken into protective custody.

Now, Elvis’ widow decided to go on Facebook and set the record straight.

“There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating,” she shared with her followers on Sunday evening.

“Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

In order to prove that the kids are with her, Priscilla also shared a couple of photos that showed the twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood swimming in a pool and hugging each other.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for ‘all’ your positive support,” Priscilla wrote.

Last June, Lisa Marie filed for a divorce from husband Michael. According to a representative Presley’s daughter did not ask for any child or spousal support, saying that she “doesn’t want any of his money.”

Despite that, according to some reports, the singer is struggling financially and owes millions of dollars to the IRS in both the United States and United Kingdom.

“I cannot recall the last time I spent money on clothes and shoes of any value,” she stated in court documents.

Furthermore, Lisa Marie revealed she is currently living rent-free in her adult daughter Riley Keough and her husband’s home.

