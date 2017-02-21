Priscilla Presley Breaks Her Silence On Lisa Marie’s Messy Custody Battle

Priscilla has broken her silence regarding her daughter’s Lisa Marie and her husband’s messy custody battle for twin girls, Finley and Harper.

Elvis’ widow recently shared a picture that showed her bellowed granddaughters having fun by the pool, adding the fact that she is the one taking care of them amid their father’s child pornography scandal and mother’s addiction issues.

It was reported that the girls were taken by Child and Family Services while their father Michael Lockwood is being investigated for ‘disturbing’ videos of children that Lisa Marie claims she found on his computer.

Now however, Priscilla denied the reports.

“There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest…” she started.

“The girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

On Monday Morning she added another picture of the twins, writing: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for ‘all’ your positive support.”

Lisa Marie also broke her silence some time ago. In fact, the woman ignored court laws by making statements that her husband was under investigation while the divorce and custody trials were going on.

Lisa Marie revealed that she was the one who found hundreds of unlawful pictures of children on Lockwood’s computer.

“I am disgusted that (she) described unproven allegations about me…,” Lockwood said in court documents.

“As I experienced during our more than 10-year marriage and as I believe this court will learn (Presley) has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing,” he added.

“It is particularly distasteful that (she) has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention.”

In turn, Lockwood revealed that there are also allegations against his wife.

“For the time being I will not say anything else about such statements in (Presley’s) declaration other than that the allegations against both of us have not been unproven.”