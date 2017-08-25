FREE NEWSLETTER
Lifestyle

Priscilla Presley Blames Herself For Elvis Presley’s Tragic Death – He Begged Her To Take Him Back Just Days Before His Overdose!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/25/2017
priscilla-presleySource: thefamouspeople.com

Sources have revealed that Priscilla Presley blames herself for Elvis’ death. Apparently, the legend begged her to take him back just a few days before his unfortunate drug overdose.

But at the time, not only was the king overweight and addicted to prescription pills but he was also engaged to Ginger Alden, 20.

Because of that, there was no way Priscilla, who the star insisted was his only true love, would’ve gotten back together with him.

But the drugged-up star told her everything he felt during a heart to heart conversation at his home.

Elvis insisted he didn’t want to go through with the marriage and that he wanted to reunite with Priscilla and their daughter Lisa Marie, then 9.

‘I am miserable. I want my family back. I miss the family times we had. Lisa needs her mom and dad together,’ he allegedly said.

But while Elvis was acting like a ‘lovesick teenager’ trying to impress Priscilla however he could, the woman came to his house because she was curious about Ginger.

The barely 20-year-old had been described as the younger version of her.

Priscilla later told close pals that he seemed completely out of it and was acting odd.

But even after four hours of him begging her to take him back, the woman refused.

Apparently, the thing that terrified her the most was his drug use.

And sure enough, just a few days after, Elvis was gone forever and drugs were the cause.

Joe Esposito, his best man and former manager who passed away last year, claimed that Priscilla thought she was at fault for the tragedy.

She felt like her affair with karate instructor Mike Stone was what made Elvis start taking drugs in the first place.

Esposito added that she is mainly right in thinking that as the star never recovered from losing her. The divorce destroyed him.

Post Views: 15,656

Read more about elvis presley priscilla presley

3 Comments

Joann Whitehead
09/11/2017 at 7:33 pm
Reply

Priscilla must need attention..And get over herself..he did not die of an overdose..read his health problems..She was a gold digger from the start. Elvis’s true love was Ann Margret, and she knew it..She latched on and on, done him like dirt..used him like everyone did. Now she has the nerve to tell more lies, she just has to try and be the star. She was never there for Lisa growing up, why did she call Linda Thompson when he died, not her mom??
No wonder the poor thing has had such a messed up life, hopefully she has got it together now. And again, read up on his death…Not an Overdose!!!!
Give him the respect he deserves Priscilla!! You are a has been, nothing unless you keep and use the “Presley” name always…that is the only reason people reconize you is “Elvis Ex” not as you….


Jassy
08/26/2017 at 9:47 am
Reply

Elvis didn’t want her back, she’s a money hungry B*. and he didn’t OD…why is she lying again….


    Josephine Woodward
    09/08/2017 at 7:31 am
    Reply

    Elvis DID NOT die of an overdose (if he had he would have been found in a relaxed position not the way he was!) but of a heart attack caused by congenital heart muscle disease proved recently from DNA tests! As for his asking Priscilla Beaulieu back – she’s lying again! In fact she begged HIM to take her back after their divorce and the Mike Stone thing had fizzled out and Elvis refused!!! Unfortunately PB just makes things up as she goes along without fear of contradiction…..

