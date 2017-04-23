Priscilla Presley Answers Burning Questions About Elvis And Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley is opening up about Elvis, Lisa Marie and her twin daughters, Facebook, and Instagram.

Last week, the stunning 71-year-old redhead sat down for a lengthy interview with Australian entertainment website, news.com.au, where she gave some surprising details about herself and her late former husband, Elvis Presley.

The pair met in 1959, in Germany, while Presley was serving in the Army and Priscilla was only 14 years old at the time. The couple who wed in 1967 and divorced 1973 – has one child together, Lisa Marie.

The “Adventures of Ford Fairlane” actress and The King divorced 44 years ago, but she told the publication she still misses him, and she often thinks of his laugh.

The “Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” star, who is now dating Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones, 76, said she has never met a person like the late entertainer.

The business magnate confessed: “I miss his laughter. His laughter was so contagious. He’d start and everyone would start — they didn’t know what they were laughing about, they just got so much enjoyment from being with him. Watching him was such an experience. It was really heartfelt and I really miss that a lot. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who laughed like that. He was like a little boy.”

She went on to reveal that she stayed close to the “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear” singer until his death in 1977 at the age of 42 because they were co-parenting their daughter.

Asked if the “King of Rock and Roll” would be on Instagram and Facebook, Priscilla said no because he was very shy and was always searching for ways to keep his life private.

Lisa Marie’s mother said: “I could not see him doing that at all!.He just never got into the fame thing. He performed, but if you look back he hardly did any interviews. He did what he was supposed to do, but he wasn’t into it. He was a very private person. I definitely can’t see him on social media. We joked about this before with some of the inner-circle, saying that ‘Elvis would never be on Facebook!’”

Priscilla explained that she is happy to be with her twin granddaughters – Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 8 – as their mother, Lisa Marie, and her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, duke it out in court.