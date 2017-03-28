FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ryan reynolds priscilla presley kris jenner Darlene Cates christina el moussa Emmy Rossum Bar Refaeli amber portwood marnie simpson mel b abby lee miller o.j. simpson blake shelton kylie jenner chris brown maddie ziegler eminem cate blanchett jodie sweetin Alexander Skarsgard michael jackson
Home » Entertainment

Priscilla Presley And Tom Jones Will Never Get Married – She Is Still Caring For Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/28/2017
1
821 Views
1


Priscilla Presley Tom JonesCredit: The Huffington Post

Priscilla Presley and Tom Jones will not be getting married anytime soon, and the statement came straight from the iconic Welsh singer.

The no-marriage news comes days after it was confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley’s twins are still living with Priscilla Presley as she advances with her bitter divorce from estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

Earlier this year, several pictures of Jones and the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley heading to a fancy dinner date Hollywood surfaced on the Internet.

Soon after, Mr. Jones confirmed to the British media that he is indeed seeing Mrs. Presley but is not sure that the King would be happy that he is dating his former wife.

The former coach on the BBC talent show “The Voice UK” said at the time: “I really don’t know how Elvis would feel about us having dinner together. He probably wouldn’t be too sure.”

The “She’s a Lady” singer went on to share too many details about their private lives. He explained: “She’s a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”

Earlier today, the crooner sat down with The Mirror and gave an update on his love life.

The “Green, Green Grass of Home” artist, who lost his wife, Linda, in 2016 after 60 years of marriage, said that he is not walking down the aisle again.

He shared: “My wife passed away last year, and I am still trying to get over that. I don’t think if I ever will remarry – the last thing on my mind is marriage.”

Recently, Priscilla, 71, sat down with People and explained that Lisa Marie Presley’s 8-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper Lockwood, have been with her for the past ten months as their parents fight in court over bizarre allegations of abuse.

She shared: “They’ve been with me for — it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Presley and Jones’ romance?

Post Views: 821


Read more about priscilla presley tom jones

You may also like
Priscilla Presley Spotted Looking Depressed Amid Her Daughter’s Scientology Return
03/26/2017
Lisa Marie “Was Horrible” To Her Twin Daughters And “She Cannot be Trusted!”
02/24/2017
Priscilla Presley Slams Daughter Lisa Marie For Being “A Drama Queen”
02/23/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
1 Comment

Januce Hawkins
03/28/2017 at 9:12 pm
Reply

Well it seems that Lisa Marie can eat her words she blasted Micheal Jackson back in the day saying she did not want children with him as it would be a much custody battle if they split now look at her um


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *