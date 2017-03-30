Priscilla Presley And Tom Jones Really Enjoy Their Nights Together As She Refuses To Comment On Lisa Marie’s Alleged Money Problems

Priscilla Presley and Tom Jones have wonderful nights together, according to the iconic crooner. This has many wondering, is he sharing too much information about his private life?

Last week, the Welsh singer sat down with a British publication where he confirmed that he is dating Presley, the former wife of the late entertainer, Elvis Presley.

The “On Happiness Island” actor went on to make the surprising revelation that he will never marry again after losing his wife, Linda, after more than 60 years of marriage.

Sir Tom Jones is back in the news again for talking about his romance with “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” actress.

Mr. Jones told the Mirror interviewer that he has been spending wonderful nights with the business magnate.

The “Fantasy Island” actor had the following to say: “We have been friends for a long time. She’s a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”

He added: “She is one of a bunch of people I know in Los Angeles. We do hang out.”

The former coach of “The Voice UK,” who was friends with the King at the time when he was married to Priscilla, went on to reveal that the late rock ‘n’ roll star would not approve of this burgeoning romance.

The “I Need Your Loving” confessed: “I really don’t know how Elvis would feel about us having dinner together. He probably wouldn’t be too sure.”

He added: “She’s been a friend of mine since 1968 when I first met her with Elvis. We’ve been in each other’s lives for years.”

Priscilla, 71, is doing some talking of her own. She told ET that she is happy to care for Lisa Marie’s 8-year-old twins – Finley and Harper.

She said: “They’ve been with me for — it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

When asked if the rumors of Lisa Marie being broke are true, she said it is a private matter.