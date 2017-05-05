Priscilla Presley And Tom Jones Go On Cute Date As She Continues To Care For Lisa Marie’s Twins

Priscilla Presley and Tom Jones were pictured looking very cozy and very much in love as they chatted with music legend Jerry Lee Lewis.

On Friday, a fan by the name of Daniel White attended the Stagecoach Festival in Los Angeles where the 81-year-old singer-songwriter had performed.

The photo shows the former wife of the late entertainer Elvis Presley sitting next to Sir Jones who has his hand wrapped around her.

A source, who was present during the meeting, claimed they looked like a couple, and Mrs. Presley stayed silent because she understood that the two musicians had a lot to say to each other.

Mr. White spoke to the Mirror and said he is a “super-fan” of Lewis and stated he was more than thrilled to meet Jones and Presley. White, 29, from Birmingham, had the following to say about the interaction between the couple.

The music lover explained: “They weren’t holding hands and Priscilla didn’t get a peck on the cheek from Sir Tom, but then he did put his arm around her.”

The duo has been dating for several months now with “The Voice UK” coach sending mixed signals on their romance. The iconic star once said that they are not a couple and later claimed that they are spending “wonderful nights” together.

Exclusive pictures show Sir Tom Jones cosying up to Priscilla Presley https://t.co/VB4ZeF3zhs #Birmingham pic.twitter.com/VWh44CE1KX — Birmingham News (@DailyBRUM) May 4, 2017

A close source to the European singer said: “Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”

The insider said that the American businesswoman has been an “amazing support to Tom following the death of his wife Linda last year following her battle with cancer.”

Talking to The Sun, Jones confessed that his late friend, Elvis Presley, would not approve of him dating his former spouse.

He shared: “I really don’t know how Elvis would feel about us having dinner together. He probably wouldn’t be too sure.”

Presley seems to have figure out how to juggle her dating life, caring for Lisa Marie Presley’s twins – Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love – and running Graceland.