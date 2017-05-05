FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
priscilla presley bradley cooper Bernice Burgos kanye west kim depaola maci bookout kim kardashian angelina jolie diana falzone brielle biermann caitlyn jenner beyonce nicki minaj Joseline Hernandez bella hadid tyga Naomi Campbell asap rocky ian somerhalder liam neeson Papoose
Home » Entertainment

Priscilla Presley And Tom Jones Go On Cute Date As She Continues To Care For Lisa Marie’s Twins

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/05/2017
0
0


Priscilla Presley Tom JonesCredit: Hollywood.com

Priscilla Presley and Tom Jones were pictured looking very cozy and very much in love as they chatted with music legend Jerry Lee Lewis.

Advertisement

On Friday, a fan by the name of Daniel White attended the Stagecoach Festival in Los Angeles where the 81-year-old singer-songwriter had performed.

The photo shows the former wife of the late entertainer Elvis Presley sitting next to Sir Jones who has his hand wrapped around her.

A source, who was present during the meeting, claimed they looked like a couple, and Mrs. Presley stayed silent because she understood that the two musicians had a lot to say to each other.

Mr. White spoke to the Mirror and said he is a “super-fan” of Lewis and stated he was more than thrilled to meet Jones and Presley. White, 29, from Birmingham, had the following to say about the interaction between the couple.

The music lover explained: “They weren’t holding hands and Priscilla didn’t get a peck on the cheek from Sir Tom, but then he did put his arm around her.”

The duo has been dating for several months now with “The Voice UK” coach sending mixed signals on their romance. The iconic star once said that they are not a couple and later claimed that they are spending “wonderful nights” together.

A close source to the European singer said: “Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”

The insider said that the American businesswoman has been an “amazing support to Tom following the death of his wife Linda last year following her battle with cancer.”

Talking to The Sun, Jones confessed that his late friend, Elvis Presley, would not approve of him dating his former spouse.

He shared: “I really don’t know how Elvis would feel about us having dinner together. He probably wouldn’t be too sure.”

Advertisement

Presley seems to have figure out how to juggle her dating life, caring for Lisa Marie Presley’s twins – Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love – and running Graceland.

Post Views: 0

Read more about priscilla presley tom jones

You may also like
Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Are Not Talking Because Daughter Believes Mom Is Working With Michael Lockwood To Take Twins Away
04/30/2017
Priscilla Presley Answers Burning Questions About Elvis And Lisa Marie
04/23/2017
Tom Jones Reveals Therapy And Keeping Busy Helped Him Cope With Losing The Love Of His Life
04/02/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *