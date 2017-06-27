FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Reconnecting Well – Singer Sees Her Daughters Regularly

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/27/2017
Credit: Closer

Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Lisa Marie, have been working on their relationship despite the rumors swirling around.

Not too long ago, it was reported that the Presley ladies were at war over music producer Michael Lockwood who is Lisa Marie’s estranged husband.

Lisa Marie and Lockwood are currently in a battle that is playing out in the courtroom and public eye.

Last year, the daughter of musician-actor Elvis Presley filed for divorce from the rocker after allegedly discovering disturbing videos and pictures on his computers.

Lockwood has denied the allegations; nonetheless, he is under investigation for child abuse.

Authorities have removed their twins – Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love – from the couple’s home, and they are currently living with Priscilla.

A source came out to say that Lisa Marie and her mother, Priscilla, were bickering over Lockwood and “their mother-daughter relationship is crumbling.”

The tipster said the former wife of Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage became paranoid and added: “Lisa Marie has convinced herself that Priscilla and Michael have the hots for each other and are fooling around behind her back. Worse, Lisa Marie is so paranoid that she believes her mom is conspiring with Michael to destroy her and strip her of custody of her daughters.”

The mom of four has convinced herself that Priscilla sees her as unfit to raise Harper and Finley and is helping Lockwood gain custody.

The insider added: “Lisa Marie suspects Michael started putting the moves on Priscilla while she was in rehab. She thinks there’s no limit to how low that man will go to humiliate and hurt her.”

The same person claimed that Priscilla was sad that her daughter imagined that she could do something so horrible.

In an official statement, Priscilla said that the girls are being cared for by family members who love them.

She said the twins have been with her for almost a year and added: “It is still a very family-oriented environment for them. They have been with me for — it will be over nine months. They are great. They are doing wonderfully. They are living a great life. They see both their parents, and we will see what happen

She later added: “There is lots of confusion, commotion, and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest…the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

Another source spoke to the British media and stated that Lisa “has seen the girls regularly since they went to live with Priscilla,” and she is working to get them back.

Kathy Richardson-sharpe
06/27/2017 at 9:15 pm
Well, they're not looking all that cummy. Their issues are not Lockwood.


Kenneth D Bernstein
06/27/2017 at 7:53 pm
Please welcome Carrie Fisher’s brother soon and give him a call soon…. Okay
Have a great year !!!!!
I love you
Kenny


Kenneth D Bernstein
06/27/2017 at 7:50 pm
Lisa can work out for herself and also if she dedicatedly to the Lord and God wants to honor her for a being honest lady for Him..He will help her through the famous name and if she is willing to ask a Christian Pastor..If she can Carrie Fisher's brother who presently is a Preacher for helping her.Please ask her to have Carrie Fisher's brother in her house about the Lord..She will feel better alot. I bet her mother Presicall will be very happy for her because she will forget about her paranoid..No one is perfect people but she will learn how to improve her life..I knew that all Hollywood children grow up like her that way but she will learn how to beat bad experience like other Hollywood children. She is not alone anymore after Carrie Fisher's brother helps her through…Call him to come to see her soon. Okay


Sara Gibbs
06/27/2017 at 7:35 pm
I understand that drugs are so freely given out and are in most environments that the celebrities pass through. However; my dad was murdered with straight heroin at the age of 29 yrs old and I was 9, with that being said, I stay far away from drugs. I'm confused as to how Lisa Marie could get involved in to drugs with her dad being Elvis Presley and his death having the impact it has on American Music/Acting history? Who has not heard of Elvis Presley and his untimely death? I just pray that she will get through this difficult time in her life and one day get on a road to recovery. I hate to hear that drugs was able to make it's way in to her home.


