Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Reconnecting Well – Singer Sees Her Daughters Regularly

Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Lisa Marie, have been working on their relationship despite the rumors swirling around.

Not too long ago, it was reported that the Presley ladies were at war over music producer Michael Lockwood who is Lisa Marie’s estranged husband.

Lisa Marie and Lockwood are currently in a battle that is playing out in the courtroom and public eye.

Last year, the daughter of musician-actor Elvis Presley filed for divorce from the rocker after allegedly discovering disturbing videos and pictures on his computers.

Lockwood has denied the allegations; nonetheless, he is under investigation for child abuse.

Authorities have removed their twins – Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love – from the couple’s home, and they are currently living with Priscilla.

A source came out to say that Lisa Marie and her mother, Priscilla, were bickering over Lockwood and “their mother-daughter relationship is crumbling.”

The tipster said the former wife of Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage became paranoid and added: “Lisa Marie has convinced herself that Priscilla and Michael have the hots for each other and are fooling around behind her back. Worse, Lisa Marie is so paranoid that she believes her mom is conspiring with Michael to destroy her and strip her of custody of her daughters.”

The mom of four has convinced herself that Priscilla sees her as unfit to raise Harper and Finley and is helping Lockwood gain custody.

The insider added: “Lisa Marie suspects Michael started putting the moves on Priscilla while she was in rehab. She thinks there’s no limit to how low that man will go to humiliate and hurt her.”

The same person claimed that Priscilla was sad that her daughter imagined that she could do something so horrible.

In an official statement, Priscilla said that the girls are being cared for by family members who love them.

She said the twins have been with her for almost a year and added: “It is still a very family-oriented environment for them. They have been with me for — it will be over nine months. They are great. They are doing wonderfully. They are living a great life. They see both their parents, and we will see what happen

She later added: “There is lots of confusion, commotion, and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest…the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

Another source spoke to the British media and stated that Lisa “has seen the girls regularly since they went to live with Priscilla,” and she is working to get them back.